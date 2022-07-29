Local clubs ready as the UCL kicks-off

The United Counties League season kicks-off this weekend

It may still only be July but the long campaign begins for three local clubs in Premier Division South, starting tonight (Friday, 7.30pm).

Rothwell Corinthians, who finished just three points above the relegation zone last season, have the honour of playing in the first game of the new campaign as they head to Lutterworth Town in the curtain-raiser, which is part of the UCL’s Groundhop Weekend.

Wellingborough Town, who finished a creditable seventh last time out, have home advantage on Saturday as they take on county rivals Long Buckby at the Dog & Duck.

And Desborough Town face a tough opening weekend clash as they travel to last season’s FA Vase winners Newport Pagnell Town.