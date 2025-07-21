Lobjoit at the double to secure a comfortable cup win for Kettering Town

Kettering Town players celebrate their second goal against Moulton (Picture: Peter Short)

Three second half goals was the difference as Kettering Town went through the gears to beat Moulton at Brunting Road in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

It was a much needed runout for Simon Hollyhead's squad - with the needle of a cup game giving some much needed jeopardy, which has been missing in the two previous friendlies.

Kettering should have taken the lead inside the first minute when the ball fell favourably into the path of Connor Stanley on the penalty spot, but he could only lash his shot well wide - the ball landing closer to the corner flag!

After that, neither side had much to shout about in what quickly became a cagey first half.

Former Poppies winger Andy Hall played for Moulton against his former club (Picture: Peter Short)

Damian Osoimoejiokhian could only head a cross into the hands of Paul White whilst at the other end, skipper George Forsyth nodded over a corner on 22 minutes as chances proved rare.

Both sides needed the woodwork to come to their aid when first Adam Russell let fly from outside the area past the rooted White but the right post kept the ball out.

Minutes later on 36 minutes, Eddy Oppong also crashed the ball onto the right post with the diving Adam North well beaten.

But injuries to both Magpies central defenders just before halftime changed the game, as Boateng and Redding both limped off the field. And with a completely changed defence, the Poppies took full advange.

Eddy Oppong bundles home Kettering second goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Five minutes after the restart, Leon Lobjoit placed home his header after a pin-point corner was whipped in from the left by Shane Flynn.

Kai Fifield was introduced to the game and was back to his tricky, pacey self to cause a plethora of problems for the Moulton right side.

He weaved in and out before cutting back to set up Forsyth but North saved well on 55 minutes. Fifield was again at the heart of the action for Kettering's second goal - finding Flynn on the left of the box before the ball was bundled home by Oppong.

Lobjoit tried an audacious lob on 65 minutes that glanced off the crossbar, but he didn't have to wait long to grab his second.

New signing Shane Flynn rises highest to clear the danger (Picture: Peter Short)

Stanley played a well-weighted through-ball to the striker, who rounded North before poking home beyond two retreating black and white shirts.

At this point it was North who was the busier of the keepers and it was both Fifield and Wes York, mainstays of the previous season, who made the telling impact.

Lobjoit was inches away from grabbing the match ball but his unconventional bicycle kick on the edge of the area went narrowly over the bar.

Moulton did find some late joy when Nat Ansu passed a number of red shirts before finding Justin Mensah, but his rifled effort went straight into the body of White.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Kettering as captain Forsyth took a nasty impact inside the area whilst defending, and walked off the field aided by the physio and the visitors played the final six minutes with 10 men.

There was enough in the second half performance to give Poppies fans hope for the coming year.

But there are only three more pre-season fixtures remaining before the league curtain-raiser against Royston Town on August 9.

And with only two defenders signed on and a number of midfielders raising their hand to start, Hollyhead's to-do list remains a long one.

Kettering next take on Bedworth at the Oval next Saturday.