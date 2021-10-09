'Loads of positives' for Diamonds boss Peaks after a point on the road

Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks felt there were “loads of positives” for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they claimed a 1-1 draw at Stourbridge.

Diamonds took the lead early on thanks to Connor Furlong’s first goal for the club but the hosts levelled in the second half through substitute Melis Bushaj.

Diamonds had the advantage when the home side’s Tom Taylor was sent-off for a second bookable offence but they were unable to find a winner in the latter stages.

The draw has left Diamonds in 14th place in the Southern League Premier Central ahead of a run of four home games in a row, the first of which is against Rushall Olympic at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.

And Peaks said: “Anywhere in the league, I would take a point at the start.

“At half-time, I was looking for three and with 15 minutes left a point was a good point but then they have had someone sent-off and we dominated and we feel we could have got all three.

“But, overall, I asked for a big improvement on the last two games and I felt I got that.

“We have changed things a bit and Connor deserved his chance and it was a great goal, a fantastic finish.

“I wanted us to get in front as opposed to chasing the game, which we have had to do a few times this season and we managed to do that. It was a pretty good first half in general.

“We started the second half really well and we were in the ascendancy. We knew they would have a spell and they scored a goal, which was a good finish if I am honest.