'Loads and loads of work to do' for Diamonds boss Burgess

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Burgess

Diamonds suffered a 5-3 defeat at Step 4 outfit Stamford last weekend and then went down 4-1 to Loughborough Students in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Moulton College on Tuesday night with Connor Furlong scoring the consolation from the penalty spot.

And boss Burgess admits there is “loads and loads of work to do” as Diamonds continue to build towards the start of the new Southern League Premier Central campaign on Saturday, August 13.

“Individual errors cost us at key times,” Burgess said as he reflected on Tuesday’s loss.

“I thought we started the game quite brightly, on the front foot and pressing them in and showing a lot more understanding and endeavour than we did on Saturday.

“And then we let them out, we didn’t commit to the press and a tackle from the wrong side has given them a penalty and that dented our confidence.

“It was a poor first-half performance.

"We are a new group, we are learning about each other and I thought the second half was better.

“We had more impetus, we created more chances but individual errors and that lack of confidence after the first goal hurt us.

“We have got loads and loads of work to do. We haven’t got much time but I am confident we can do it.

“We still need two or three players to come in as a minimum and we still need players to commit to us.

“We know where we are, we’re not thinking we’re further on than we are.

“I know exactly what’s wrong, exactly what we need and the work we need to do.

“We just need to stick together and work hard together.”

Diamonds’ next outing sees them heading to Cogenhoe United, who are managed by former Hayden Road first-team coach Scott Carlin, in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Saturday before they host a Northampton Town XI next Tuesday night.

And Burgess added: “It will be a tough game on Saturday.

“We are a bit low on confidence, which is disappointing in pre-season.

“We have to pick ourselves up, there’s no point being down about it.

“We are still learning. It was disappointing on Tuesday but I learned masses about players we currently have and those we are looking to bring in.

“There were positives, more than there were on Saturday.