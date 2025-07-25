Livewire Lobjoit ‘a serious addition’ says Poppies boss Hollyhead

Leon Lobjoit celebrates scoring in Saturday's 3-0 NFA Hillier Senior Cup win at Moulton (Picture: Peter Short)

​​Simon Hollyhead has branded prolific striker Leon Lobjoit as being 'a serious addition' to the Kettering Town squad ahead of the new Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign.

Lobjoit made the move to Latimer Park earlier this summer, having helped Bedford Town to their title win last season - pipping the Poppies to top spot in the process.

The former Northampton and MK Dons front man is a proven performer at non-League level, and he was in form as Kettering claimed a 3-0 win at Moulton in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup last Saturday.

Lobjoit came alive in the second half, scoring twice, with fellow new signing Eddy Oppong adding the other as the Poppies overcame their first competitive challenge of the season.

And new boss Hollyhead has been impressed by not only the scoring skills of the 30-year-old, but also his work-rate and attitude as well.

"Leon is an infectious character, but aside from that he is very effective at this level," said Hollyhead.

"I enjoy his movement, I enjoy his work-rate and his personality, and long may that continue.

"When you get a quality striker they want to score goals, but you put that together with his character, put that together with his work-rate, you have got a serious addition to the squad."

Lobjoit will be aiming to maintain his pre-season form when the Poppies travel to Bedworth United on Saturday.

They then go to Evesham next Tuesday night.