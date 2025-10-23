Lewthwaite strikes at the double as Steelmen get back to winning ways

Tyrone Lewthwaite netted twice as Corby Town beat Lichfield City 4-1 on Tuesday night (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town got back to winning ways in style on Wednesday night as they thumped promotion rivals Lichfield City 4-1 at Steel Park - and that was a big relief for boss Gary Setchell.

The Steelmen went into the game on the back of a five-match streak without a win in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

It was a run that had seen Setchell's side drop from top of the pile to seventh, but they are now back up to fourth and within three points of leaders Belper Town - who they play at home next Wednesday.

Jack Keeble set Corby on their way with a crisp finish after breaking clear on 17 minutes, and it was 2-0 just before the break thanks to a superb solo strike from Tyrone Lewthwaite.

The striker picked the ball up on halfway and showed pace and strength as he raced towards goal, before having the composure to sit down a Lichfield defender in the penalty area and slot the ball under goalkeeper Brendon Bunn from six yards.

Lewthwaite was gifted a second four minutes after the restart, with Lichfield keeper Bunn, on the edge of his own box, passing the ball straight to him 25 yards out, and the Corby striker took a touch before slotting home into the unguarded net.

Corby wasted a great chance to increase their lead when substitute Jack Noble hit the post with a penalty, and Lichfield pulled one back from the penalty spot through James Willock on 73 minutes.

But just two minutes later it was game over as Corby scored another excellent goal, Freddie Robinson drilling home from 20 yards after being teed up from the left wing by Gary Stohrer.

It was a comprehensive win, and boss Setchell was delighted, telling @corbytownfc: "We started brightly and have hit the woodwork three times before we scored.

"They had one or two chances from set-pieces, but we came out in the second half, pressed them really well, and have scored another one and we have run out comfortable winners.

"They did score, but we reacted well and Freddie has scored a good goal to make it 4-1 and secure a much-needed three points."

Corby take a break from league action on Saturday when they travel to Spalding United in the first round of the FA Trophy.

A Step 3 side, the Tulips are currently top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.