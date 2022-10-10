Let’s have a fun night, says Diamonds caretaker Maxwell

After a tumultuous week which saw Andy Burgess depart as manager, under-23s boss Maxwell took charge for the Isuzu FA Trophy third qualifying round clash against Tamworth at Hayden Road on Saturday.

Former Diamonds boss Andy Peaks saw his Tamworth side, who are top of the Premier Central, run out 4-0 winners.

Diamonds are continuing their search for a permanent replacement for Burgess but, in the meantime, they are now preparing for a tough home clash with second-placed Nuneaton Borough tomorrow night.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' caretaker first-team manager Richard Maxwell

Diamonds sit at the foot of the table after 10 games and are currently five points adrift of safety.

But, after just over 400 fans turned out at the weekend, Maxwell is looking for that extra backing once again.

“It will be a tough game but if we play like we did on Saturday then we will have a chance and that’s all you need in football - a chance,” the caretaker manager told AFCRD TV.

“We did an immense amount of work to get to Saturday and we will do it again on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are buzzing for it. It’s a league game. We don’t care that they are second in the league. We are going to give it a right, good go for the fans.

“We need the support again and let’s have a fun night.”

Maxwell, meanwhile, was left proud of the effort the players put in against Tamworth after a tough week for the club.

“The result isn’t ideal but the performance is the outstanding part of it,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went toe-to-toe with them. They are top of the league and I didn’t think you could see too much difference, particularly in the first half. We had a good 20-minute spell and if we’d have nicked a goal then it would have been a different game.

“The lads put a shift in for the whole 90 minutes and I couldn’t be prouder of that shift.

“The team trained well and you saw that out there, the way they operated together.