'Leon loves to score goals' - Lobjoit hat-trick helps Poppies book FA Cup clash with Quorn

Leon Lobjoit netted a hat-trick to propel the Poppies into the next round (picture: Peter Short)

Manager Simon Hollyhead described Kettering Town’s 4-1 victory over Long Eaton United in the Emirates FA Cup last Saturday as 'compelling'.

The Poppies needed to come from behind – and they did just that, showing their class in the second half.

A Leon Lobjoit hat-trick secured a first round qualifying victory for Kettering, with Kai Fifield also scoring to add extra gloss to the performance.

But huge credit should be given to the Derbyshire side, who are also eyeing up promotion this season, for giving Kettering such a stern test and keeping out a number of chances thanks to a superb outing by goalkeeper and captain Lewis King.

Long Eaton saw out a tough opening period and went on to take the lead after 38 minutes, when Gianluca Bucci nodded home a cross whipped in by Tristan Thompson-Matthews.

But Lobjoit brought the scores level just before half-time via the penalty spot.

He went on to show his class and know-how, linking beautifully with Jamar Loza for the second goal on 66 minutes before finishing from just a yard out on 76 minutes.

Jason Alexander needed to be alert with five minutes of the tie remaining, denying Jake Finnerty and helping to retain the two-goal cushion.

Substitute Fifield will hope his goal contribution on 89 minutes will help his cause as he seeks a regular starting position in Hollyhead's squad.

After the match, a beaming Hollyhead was ready for the press with a number of cup cliches!

"The first half was a classic cup tie - it had a bit of everything,” Hollyhead said.

"There were some interesting decisions and missed chances on both sides.

"In the second half, I thought we had complete control, and that display made it a compelling outcome in the end."

Lobjoit's treble was the first in the FA Cup for the Poppies since 2022 when Decarrey Sheriff ran wild in Leicestershire to put three goals past Barwell.

And Hollyhead was quick to praise the striker, who is quickly putting smiles on fans’ faces.

"Leon loves to score goals,” the Poppies boss said.

"He loves the game and on Saturday we saw how he wasn't really in the game for the first half until the penalty and then his quality was evident."

The four goals scored takes Kettering's total number of all-time goals in the competition to 927 - 11 more than Tottenham Hotspur, who are second in the list.

The next opportunity to add to that tally will come on September 13 after the Poppies were drawn away against fellow Premier Central Division side Quorn.

But before the excitement of the cup, attention turns to a tricky league tie on Saturday.

The Poppies will travel to face Worcester City, who play in the salubrious surrounds of Sixways Stadium, home of Worcester Warriors rugby.