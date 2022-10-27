Leiston to take ‘appropriate action’ after Diamonds player is racially abused in defeat

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Leiston released official statements following the incident of racist abuse during their game on Tuesday. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds were beaten 5-1 by the high-flying hosts but the game was suspended for a time not long before the final whistle following the incident.

Diamonds player Eniola Agemoh-Davies revealed on social media after the match that he had been the victim of the abuse, writing: “Your team are winning 5-1 in a football match there is 3 minutes to go and a fan decides to racially abuse me unprovoked. When will this stop? @leistonfc will put out a statement and it will be forgotten about. No more needs to be said, @SouthernLeague1.”

Both clubs have now responded to the incident, which is being investigated by the Football Association.

In a statement, Leiston chairman Andy Crisp said: “Leiston FC is extremely disappointed and saddened to report that an alleged incident of verbal racial abuse took place at the game against AFC Rushden & Diamonds by an unidentified person attending the game.

“Leiston FC wishes to apologise to AFC Rushden & Diamonds club and players. The incident is now with the FA and we await their findings.

“Leiston FC will not tolerate any form of racial abuse or improper conduct. Every effort is being made to identify the person involved in this alleged abuse. Once the person is identified then immediate and appropriate action will be taken.

“The two clubs stand united in our stance against any form of abuse or improper conduct which we firmly believe is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Should you have any information on this incident then please contact me direct.”

At the same time, Diamonds released their own official statement and said: “The club is extremely disappointed and saddened to learn of alleged verbal racist abuse aimed at one of our players in the closing minutes of the match at Leiston FC and is working closely with officials from Leiston to identify those involved.

“Andy Crisp, chairman of Leiston, has apologised to the club and our players for the incident and we would like to thank him and all at his club for their prompt action and desire to identify those involved.

“The two clubs stand united in our stance against any form of abuse or improper conduct which we firmly believe is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.