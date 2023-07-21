News you can trust since 1897
Leese’s rebuild gathers steam as Poppies complete three more signings

Kettering Town have confirmed three further signings as they head into the final stages of pre-season.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:58 BST- 1 min read

Poppies boss Andy Leese has snapped up midfielders Charley Barker and Harry Reilly while forward Kai O’Keefe has also signed up for the forthcoming Southern League Premier Central campaign.

All three have featured in Kettering’s pre-season fixtures so far with Reilly returning to the club having played for them in the Vanarama National League North last season.

Reilly joined the Poppies last summer but his season was hampered by a serious injury and he finished the campaign on loan at Redditch United.

Kettering Town have completed three more signings. Picture by Peter ShortKettering Town have completed three more signings. Picture by Peter Short
Central midfielder Barker has previously played for the likes of Braintree Town and St Neots Town amongst others while O’Keefe was most recently at Northampton Town where he was a member of the Under-19 team.

The Poppies are back in pre-season action tomorrow (Saturday) when they take on Corby Town at Steel Park.

