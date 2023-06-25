In an update to supporters this weekend, the new Poppies boss confirmed Kelvin Langmead is set to become his first new signing of the summer after agreeing terms with the experienced defender.

The 38-year-old centre-half, who had spells at Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town amongst others in the Football League, joins Kettering having been at Vanarama National League North club Banbury United last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leese also confirmed that Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White and Tyrone Lewthwaite have all committed to the club for next season in the Southern League Premier Central having been part of the Poppies squad in the 2022/23 campaign.

Kelvin Langmead, pictured during his spell at Brackley Town in 2019, has agreed terms with Kettering Town for the forthcoming campaign. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The new manager revealed he remains in discussions with Rhys Sharpe about remaining at the club while academy product Luca Miller has agreed terms with the Poppies having played his senior football at Desborough Town last season.

In his statement, Leese added: “I am in discussion with a number of players at present and hope to see some deals done this weekend.

“It is always a challenging time with players weighing up their options and going on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want key players here so going after them takes time and effort as well.

“I have also lined up a healthy number of trialists for us to look at next week.

“We hope to have one or two of last year’s loan players returning in pre-season and we will also have the best of the academy boys joining us for pre-season as well.