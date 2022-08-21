Lee so happy with ‘workmanlike’ display from table-topping Steelmen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sacha Markelic takes the congratulations after he opened the scoring in Corby Town's 2-1 win at Yaxley. Picture by David Tilley

The victory sent the Steelmen to the top of the early standings in the Northern Premier League Midlands in the division’s only game of the day, which was brought forward from later in the season after both clubs suffered early exits from the Emirates FA Cup.

And Corby took full advantage as goals from Sacha Markelic and captain Michael Jacklin gave them a 2-0 lead before they saw things out after Jake Battersby had pulled one back for the hosts.

The Steelmen went into the game without suspended frontmen Tsaguim Florian and Tristan Dunkley and Attenborough said: “I always say about my teams that you will get 110 per cent and we have come here down to the bare bones.

“We have made three substitutions, all defensive ones because we have no forward thinking players on the bench with Florian and Dunkley missing through suspension and (Jordan) McLeod still not fit.

“It’s a tough place to come and it’s a workmanlike performance from us.

“You aren’t going to play like Barcelona every week, it’s about being gritty and determined.

“We got our rewards. If we’d been a bit more clinical in the first half we would have come in two or three up.

“As it stood, it was 1-0 and then it was all about the next goal and we got it which gave us a cushion to defend.

“It was a silly mistake at the end but I always say ‘let’s learn our lessons when we win’ and they are the best lessons to learn.”

The win came at the end of a week in which the club were mourning the loss of vice president John Wilson.

Affectionately known as ‘Wilf’, he was a committed volunteer at Steel Park where he ran the club shop as well as dealing with season tickets.

And Attenborough felt his team needed to deliver a big performance in his memory.

“With the news about John Wilson, it was important we put on a performance that reflects the determination of the volunteers and the people who work hard around the club,” the Steelmen boss added.

“We just want to make sure our performances reflect the attitude of the supporters and the volunteers and I said when I first took the job that if we can get everyone on the same page we will take anyone on.”