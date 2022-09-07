Lee provides update as Corby get ready to return to action

Corby Town boss Lee Attenborough. Picture by Jim Darrah

The new Steelmen manager was tasked with putting a new team together almost from scratch in the summer and it has already seen a number of ins and outs, although it has had little effect on results with Corby looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the Northern Premier League Midlands when they host Yaxley at Steel Park tonight.

Defender Kalern Thomas returned to Corby last week while they have also recently signed Chukwuemeka Beejer from Nuneaton Borough.

Attenborough confirmed Sacha Markelic (Sherwood FC), Kalvin Taylor (Wisbech Town), Joe Hobson (Burton Park Wanderers) and Nemanja Grubor (Harpole) have all been dual registered with clubs from lower leagues to enable them to get some game time.

Meanwhile, the trio of Urijah Gordon, Dan Bucciero and Dan Akubuine have all left Corby.

And the Steelmen have also been hit by the news that both Jordan Macleod and Joel Gyasi will be long-term absentees due to knee injuries, although midfielder Matty Slinn is nearing a return to action after a hamstring problem.

Attenborough said: “I have had many messages over the last few weeks and questions about certain individuals, injury updates and the squad as a whole to see who is still involved.

“As you know, in non-League, with so many non-contract players, the situation regarding squads can be very fluid.

“Due to building a squad from scratch in six weeks, there was always going to be a lot of tinkering and changes.

“However, I feel I have got the squad to where I want it to be and don’t see any huge changes happening as we move forward.

“Of course, if a fantastic opportunity for a player arises, we will look at it as we never want to stand still, but in terms of actively searching - not at the moment.”