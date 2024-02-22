Le Masurier backs Kettering Town's decision to bring in new boss Lavery

Jim Le Masurier has returned to his assistant manager role at Kettering Town after a three-month stint as boss (Picture: Peter Short)

Le Masurier had only been in charge at the Poppies for three months, having taken over following the sacking of Andy Leese in November, and he now drops back into the coaching ranks.

He will work as an assistant to former Quorn AFC boss Lavery, along with Tom Cherry who has also made the switch from the Northern Premier League Midlands Division side, and Le Masurier insists he is happy and relaxed with the situation.

"The appointment of Lavs is really key," said Le Masurier, who was brought to the club last summer by Leese.

"I have been supportive of getting someone else in, whether it be alongside me as an assistant, or someone else who can come in and take the hot seat and then me drop back into the job I was originally doing.

"I think it was needed for the club, to solidify what we have got in the backroom staff, but also for the players as well.

"I think they needed another voice, and it's somebody who knows the club as well which is ideal.

"We spoke at length on Friday, and I think it's clear that we can complement each other quite well.

"And also, with the introduction of Tom (Cherry) coming in, and Frankie still about, we have not lost anyone, it is just an enhancement of what we have got.

"Like we said to the group, we think it's the right thing and is what we need.

"We have 12 games now in the league to really go at.

"The club is in a position where it shouldn't be, and if we can use every resource possible to get ourselves into that position that we deserve to be in, then we need to do that now.

"That is why Lavs has come in, and hopefully we can now stabilise and then push on for next season."