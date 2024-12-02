Lavery’s pride as Kettering Town push Doncaster Rovers to the limit in FA Cup

Kettering Town manager Richard Lavery applauds the Latimer Park supporters at the end of the game (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery was bursting with pride after watching his Kettering Town team push Sky Bet League Two high-flyers Doncaster Rovers all the way before losing 2-1 after extra-time in the FA Cup second round at Latimer Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Poppies were targeting a second straight win over EFL opposition in the competition, having beaten Northampton Town 2-1 at Sixfields in the first round at the beginning of November.

And with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, the 2,500 Kettering fans at the game and all those watching at home on BBC2 will have been dreaming of another big scalp and a place in the third round as they led 1-0 thanks to Isiah Noel-Williams' high-class strike after 30 minutes.

But veteran Billy Sharp was the man to step up and quash those dreams of glory, first stabbing home a close-range equaliser on 75 minutes to take the game into extra-time, and then drilling home what proved to be the winner midway through the extra period.

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates firing Kettering into the lead against Doncaster (Picture: Peter Short)

The full-timers of Doncaster definitely finished the tie stronger and will feel they deserved the win, but Grant McCann and his players knew they had been in a game, with the Poppies making a mockery of the 69 places between the clubs in the football leadder.

"We've done our club proud and our fans proud," said Lavery. "We've taken Doncaster to the wire and just fallen at the final hurdle.

"I'm just gutted for the lads because we've shown we're a good team. We showed it at Northampton and we've done it against Doncaster.

"We've beaten one league team and taken another to extra-time so I'm proud. I'm gutted we've lost, but that's football.

Billy Sharp's shot hits the net to put Doncaster 2-1 ahead at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

"This has all put the club back on the map. I'm the worst loser in the world but I'll have to take this on the chin."

Match winner Sharp was full of praise for the fight Kettering put up at Latimer Park, and spoke of how important progressing in the competition was for the south Yorkshire outfit.

"Credit to Kettering, in the first half they showed more energy, won more duels, and Isiah Noel-Williams was the best player on the pitch," said the former AFC Rushden & Diamonds loan man.

"We made a few changes at half-time which helped us and got us up the pitch a bit more, with more bodies in the final third and I was the lucky one to get the two goals to get us into the third round.

A crowd of more than 2,800 crammed into Latimer Park for Sunday's FA Cup clash (Picture: Peter Short)

"I know it's important for Kettering to get as far as they can but it is us for us as well. The gaffer, as we all do, loves the FA Cup. To score in the FA Cup, I've over the moon.

"Kettering gave us a right good game, but we're delighted to get through and hopefully we get a good draw now."