Richard Lavery says he will ‘never walk away’ and that he will be ready to do his utmost to get Kettering Town over the promotion line next season.

The Poppies were left heartbroken as they lost 4-2 to AFC Telford United in Monday’s Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off final in front of a crowd just shy of 3,000 at Latimer Park.

Kettering had looked odds-on to clinch the title for much of the season, but some indifferent form in the second half of the campaign saw them finish second to champions Bedford Town.

And although they reached the play-off final, it prove to be a game too far and the Poppies will once again be playing Step 3 football next season.

Lavery will this week talk to owner George Akhtar and director of football Fabian Forde, but he says he is already looking ahead to going one better in 12 months’ time.

Asked if he wants to stay in charge at Kettering for next season, Lavery said: “Of course I do.

"I have a year left on my contract, and I will now be speaking to George and Fab.

"Give me 24 or 48 hours to reset, but it is hard to take.

"This club shouldn't be in this league, and we were top for a long time and people were getting carried away, me included.

"I thought we would go and win, but we haven't won it. For whatever reason, we weren't the best team, Bedford were the best team, but I will never walk away and give in.

"I am a winner through and through, but this hurts.

"It has been a tough season and I need a rest, whether it's two weeks or three weeks, I have to reset and get my mind set.”

Asked if he had been given the support he needed over the season, Lavery said: “George and Fab have been absolutely superb.

"I have a good relationship with them, I speak to them on a daily basis, three or four times a day, and I have done that since I took over.

"The relationship is good, but there have been other obstacles I have had to deal with behind the scenes.

"I am not going to talk about them because I don't think people need to know, but it has been a tough job.”

