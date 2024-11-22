Lavery tells Poppies to get used to teams trying to shut up shop at Latimer Park

Bedford Town defended in numbers at Latimer Park last weekend (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery has told his Kettering Town team they are going to have to learn to deal with teams turning up at Latimer Park intent on frustrating and stifling his on-song table-toppers.

The Poppies have enjoyed a near flawless couple of months, and went into last Saturday's clash with Bedford Town on a run of eight straight league wins, alongside the small matter of reaching the second round proper of the FA Cup.

And beating county neighbours Northampton Town on their own patch along the way.

But they were to be left frustrated at the weekend, as Bedford scored a dramatic equaliser seven minutes into stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw in front of more than 2,000 expectant supporters.

Looking at the bigger picture, it can be seen as just a bit of a blip as Kettering stretched their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches, and moved four points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

But the Eagles were delighted with their afternoon's work, and Lavery admitted they executed their game plan of trying to suffocate the Poppies as an attacking force very well.

Chances for once were at a premium for Kettering's much-vaunted attack, and Lavery has told his players they can expect all visiting teams to arrive at Latimer Park intent on spoiling and breaking up the flow of the game - starting with the visit of Leiston on Saturday (ko 3pm).

"Every team is going to come here and sit behind the ball," said Lavery.

"Bedford came to us on Saturday and defended really well, not giving us many chances, but we have to get used to that.

"We are not going to beat teams 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0, because it is hard to break teams down.

"But when you get 2-1 up as we did we have to manage the game better.

"I thought we did that to a certain extent, but they hit us with that sucker-punch on 90+7."

On that late, late equaliser, Lavery said: "Teams are going to load the box in that situation and it is hard to defend against.

"So we were gutted, but we will brush ourselves down and hopefully go and take the three points against Leiston."

That will not be an easy task though.

Leiston are currently eighth in the table, just two points off the play-offs, and they have a decent record on the road this season, winning three and drawing three of their nine games.

They are eight points adrift of the Poppies, having played a game more, and are on a seven-match unbeaten run of their own.

Last weekend they were comfortable 3-1 winners at St Ives.

The Poppies will be without key midfielder Devon Kelly-Evans following his red card in the draw with Bedford.