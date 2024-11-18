Lavery slams 'ridiculous' red card as Kelly-Evans is ruled out of Doncaster FA Cup clash
Kelly-Evans was sent off for violent conduct eight minutes into stoppage time at the end of the 2-2 Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central draw at Latimer Park, after he reacted angrily to a challenge from Bedford Town's Eddie Panter.
Kelly-Evans was shown a straight red for kicking out at the Eagles player, and will now sit out the Poppies' next three matches - including the big one against Doncaster on Sunday, December 2.
And Lavery admits losing the main playmaker from the Poppies' engine room is far from an ideal situation.
Kelly-Evans was outstanding in Kettering's first round victory over Northampton Town at Sixfields, and Lavery admitted: "It was ridiculous and he is one of my main players.
"I don't like to dig people out, but he is one or our main players and is hard to replace in the midfield.
"He will be gutted because it was handbags really, and f you are going to get sent off you want to get sent off for a reason not after the game like that.
"It was proper petty and it's a learning curve for the whole team.
"We had a few poor yellow cards for kicking the ball away as well, and that is not the way to manage the game."
As well as the Rovers FA Cup clash, Kelly-Evans will miss Saturday’s home league date with Leiston Town and the trip to Banbury United on December 7.
