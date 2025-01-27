Lavery says ‘something has got to change’ as Poppies slump goes on

Saturday was a bad day for an unhappy Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery admits 'something has got to change' after watching his Kettering Town side slump to a third defeat in a row on Saturday to drop to fifth in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

The Poppies were beaten 2-1 by Bromsgrove Sporting in their first home match of 2025, with Ben Hart's second-half strike no more than a consolation after the visitors had eased into a 2-0 half-time lead.

With most of their title rivals also dropping points, Kettering missed the chance to go top of the table, but despite their bad run, Lavery's men are still in a strong position, trailing leaders Bedford Town by three points with three games in hand.

But they need to start winning, and quickly, with Tuesday night's trip to Alvechurch (ko 7.45pm) the first of three away games on the spin in the space of eight days.

Speaking after Saturday's loss to Bromsgrove, Lavery said: "I have been in there with the players for 45 minutes, and I could have been in there for two hours, and I won't lie, I am not happy.

"We had two different halves, and I think we threw it away in the first half with poor defending from a back five, when they still carved us open twice.

"We came out in the second half with a changed clientele and a different formation, and got back into the game, but we huffed and puffed and didn't really get anywhere did we?

"Bromsgrove are a very good side, and to a man they won their duels all over the park.

"They were organised and came here with a job in hand, and obviously they did it.

"They time-wasted from 2-0, and I get that, I would do it myself, but I thought they were a very good side and they deserved the win, they were the better team and we were poor.

"It's another loss, which I am not happy about, and something has got to change."

The Poppies have now won just one of their past six games, claiming just five points from a possible 18, and Lavery once again made it clear he will delve into the transfer market to switch his squad around if things don't improve.

The focus is still very much on winning the league title, and the Poppies boss says he is determined to do everything in his power to do that.

"The league is wide open still and anybody's to take," said Lavery. "We are hitting what I am saying is a blip, but it has gone a bit further than that now.

"For the last month, and probably since the Doncaster game in the FA Cup really, we just haven't been at the races.

"I will be looking at trying to bring different players in and trying to change that."

