Lavery says fringe men blew their chance ahead of crunch Farsley FA Cup clash

By Jeremy Casey
Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Richard Lavery was not impressed with his team's performance against Gainsborough Trinity last weekend (Picture: Peter Short)Richard Lavery was not impressed with his team's performance against Gainsborough Trinity last weekend (Picture: Peter Short)
​Richard Lavery was left frustrated as some of his squad’s fringe players failed to take their chance to shine in last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat to Gainsborough Trinity.

And the Kettering Town boss admits they have made his life easy as he prepares his team for Saturday’s huge FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Farsley Celtic.

With Farsley’s ground still not ready as work continues on their new 4G surface, the match is being played at Nethermoor Park, the home of Guiseley (ko 3pm).

The winner of Saturday’s showdown will progress to the first round proper of the FA Cup, and the Poppies will go into the match as underdogs against their Vanarama National League North hosts.

Kettering's Wes York on the ball (Picture: Peter Short)Kettering's Wes York on the ball (Picture: Peter Short)
Lavery will be turning to the trusted old guard to get the job done, with the likes of Connor Johnson, Nile Ranger and Isiah Noel Williams all set to return to the starting line-up having been rested last week.

Others were given their opportunity ti shine in their absence, and didn’t take it.

“A few players have sat there for weeks and weeks and not played,” Lavery told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

“When you get your opportunity you have to take it, because it now makes it easier for me for next week.

Dasn Jezeph makes a save for Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)Dasn Jezeph makes a save for Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)
“Because the players who were rested now come straight back in and they play don’t they?”

The 2-0 loss to Gainsborough was disappointing, with Lavery himself branding the performance ‘awful’, but he was still quick to defend his players after criticism from some sections of the Latimer Park crowd.

“We have turned a corner, but I never get carried away,” said the Poppies boss.

“I heard some of the fans moaning on Saturday, and I would like to apologise to them, as they have turned up again and there was nearly a 1,000 there. But I would say don’t be deluded and have a go at the lads.

“You always get that in non-League football, you get it in the Premier League, you get a few lads slating my team, but I am not for that.

“They have been brilliant this season, and we are where we are for a reason.”

Farsley, who have only played one ‘home’ league game this season – at Alfreton against Leamington - are a handy 11th in the National League North, and on Saturday claimed a 0-0 draw at title-chasing Chester.

