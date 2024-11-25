Lavery relieved as Noel-Williams' late strike secures win against strong Leiston side

Kettering Town's players celebrate Isiah Noel-Williams' late winner at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town edged a dour game by the barest of margins to stay four points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central after a 2-1 victory over Leiston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They left it late as well - an 89th minute winner from fans favourite Isiah Noel-Williams to steal the points against one of the stronger opponents to visit Latimer Park this term.

"That wasn't a pretty day at the office" was how boss Richard Lavery described the match, where atrocious conditions dictated much of the game (as they did across most of the country), along with the noticeable absence of the suspended Devon Kelly-Evans, who has been the engine room for much of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the impact of the weather, Kettering started well enough when Wes York forced former Poppies keeper Billy Johnson to tip his shot over the bar on 10 minutes.

Jonny Edwards fires Kettering into a 1-0 lead (Picture: Peter Short)

Shortly after, Kettering took the lead when Tyree Wilson darted inside the box before squaring the ball to the waiting Johnny Edwards who poked home into the right corner.

That five minutes of action was the best either side could muster on a difficult surface.

However, Leiston must be commended for their defensive output - regularly denying Nile Ranger or Edwards any significant time on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-out midfielder Jamar Loza sent a dangerous ball across the face of goal three minutes after Kettering had taken the lead as the visitors tried to hit back immediately, but after that they could only muster several blocked shots from awkward positions.

Jonny Edwards celebrates his firts-half goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Unfortunately for the watching crowd, pulses weren't raised in the second half until the hour mark.

Ollie Yun's shot was sent goalwards via a deflection but only into the safe hands of Dan Jezeph.

Four minutes later Kyran Clements also saw a close range shot well blocked as Leiston looked to take control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranger unleashed a first-time shot after a defensive error on 67 minutes to register Kettering's first effort of the half, but a Leiston counter-attack was always a threat that finally came to fruition on 77 minutes.

Wes York clears the danger (Picture: Peter Short)

A single pass cut out the entire Poppies midfield into the path of George Quantrell who slotted under Dan Jezeph when one-on-one.

If you need an injection of grit, you call for Isiah Noel-Williams.

Lavery had clearly rested key plays like Luca Miller and Noel-Williams with Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Doncaster in mind, but the manager didn't hesitate in making the crucial call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 83 minutes Noel-Williams thought he had scored heading a corner to the right side of the goal only to see it headed off the line by Oliver Saunders.

But he had better luck just a minute before stoppage time when Gary Hooper's initial shot through a sea of yellow players ricochetted into the path of Noel-Williams to lash home.

Cue delighted fans and a smile on the Kettering town striker that lit up the dark Latimer Park sky.

Straight after the match, Lavery was full of praise for the visitors Leiston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a good team, probably one of the best teams we've played this year," said the Poppies boss.

“They've tried to play on a windy day, with a bad pitch, competed really well. They probably deserved something out the game but it happens doesn't it? - it's football and we've got three points so I'll take it."

Smash and grab this victory wasn't, but it's another cliched indication that a team that can win ugly when they have to, are on the road to success.