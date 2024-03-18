Lavery praises Poppies' 'unbelievable' defence after crucial Sudbury success

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery applauds the visiting supporters after the 1-0 win at AFC Sudbury on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies moved above Hitchin Town to go 17th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, with Michael Reindorf's first-half goal enough to secure the points.

It was a fourth clean sheet in five games for the Poppies under their new boss, and a third straight league victory, and Lavery felt it was fully deserved.

"You can't beat a 1-0, but from my point of view it is no good!! My head is absolutely booming, but we will take that all day," said the Kettering manager.

"We have stood tall, we went to take three points, and we are going home with three points, so job done.

"Sudbury had a lot of the game, but they didn't really hurt us.

"At 1-0 I think Adi (Yussuf) has had a chance, and I think if that goes in then it is a different game.

"But we have held on for the 1-0, and the back five, back three, were unbelievable, as they have been since I have come in.

"We have stood tall, we have defended, and limited Sudbury to barely any chances."

The win means in-form Kettering are not only seven points above the drop zone, they are also now just five points behind 13th-placed Alvechurch.

The Poppies take a break from league action on Tuesday night when they host Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports in the semi-final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Lavery is set to make changes to utilise his squad, and also get to see different players in action as there are a few he has yet to see play competitively following his switch from AFC Quorn.

"It is not a free hit because I want to win the game," said Lavery. "But it will give me a chance to have a look at the players who are on the fringes.

"So it will be good to see them playing, and to rest one or two as well."