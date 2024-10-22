Lavery only focusing on Kettering Town ahead of top-of-the-table clash with Stourbridge

Richard Lavery enjoys Saturday's win over AFC Sudbury with the Poppies fans... he'll be hoping for more of the same on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery says his focus is entirely on his Kettering Town players as they prepare for Tuesday night's crunch top-of-the-table clash with Stourbridge at Latimer Park (ko 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies went top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Their 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury was enough to take them to the summit, with morning leaders Bedford Town dropping to fourth after a second successive defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stourbridge are now the team on the Poppies' coat-tails, sitting a point behind Lavery's men having played a game more.

They were impressive 5-1 winners at Hitchin Town, bouncing back in style from their 4-1 home reverse at the hands of Harborough Town last midweek, but Lavery insists he won't be looking at tonight's visitors in too much detail.

“I always say it is about looking after ourselves," said the Poppies boss.

“If we take care of ourselves and we turn up, then I think we win games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t really talk about the opposition really, and that is not being disrespectful, but I just don’t because I know we have a good team here.

"Stourbridge do have a good team, but I think at the minute people just don't want to come here and play us." The Poppies boss has plenty of selection posers ahead of tonight's big league clash, with strikers Nile Ranger and Gary Hooper eager for action after being unused substitutes at the weekend.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short