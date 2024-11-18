Lavery left frustrated as last-gasp Bedford strike ends Poppies' winning run

Richard Lavery watches on as his Kettering Town team take on Bedford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery admitted Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bedford Town felt 'like a loss' for him and his players.

The Poppies looked on course for a ninth straight win in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central when they led 2-1 going the seventh minute of stoppage time at the end of the game.

But the visitors broke Kettering hearts as Carl Mensah popped up to thump home a late, late leveller at a packed Latimer Park, brimming with a crowd of 2,093.

The Poppies had fought back from going a goal down on 19 minutes, with Isiah Noel-Williams and Andi Thanoj on target, but they were ultimately left frustrated as Bedford grabbed a share of the spoils.

It was the first time Kettering had dropped points since a 1-0 defeat to Royston on September 7.

With second-placed Halesowen in FA Trophy action, the draw did see the Poppies stretch their advantage at the top of the table to four points, but that was little consolation for Lavery.

"It feels like a loss, but you can't win them all and we just have to take it on the chin," said the Poppies boss.

"We have drawn the game, and although we didn't create loads we dominated the ball from start to finish.

"Teams come here and they sit behind the ball, and Bedford made it hard for us.

"We got back in the game, having gone from 1-0 down to 2-1 up, and we then got to be better to see the game out.

"Fair play to Bedford, they defended well like every team is going to come here and do, and we have to find a way of breaking them down.

"We did that to a certain point, but it does feel we have lost that game.

"I wanted to please the fans, there were 2,000 that turned out, but we have sent them home with just a point rather than three.

"I am a winner and I want to win every game, and although I know that's not possible I will do my best to do that."

The Poppies now have a free week before they host Leiston Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Interview by Peter Short