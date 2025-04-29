Lavery insists Poppies will be ready for play-off challenge against Harborough Town

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery insists he and his Kettering Town players are relishing the challenge of competing for promotion via the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-offs.

After a season-long battle for the title, the Poppies were edged out on the final day as Bedford Town secured a 2-0 home win over Stourbridge to claim the glory and the sole automatic promotion spot.

Boss Lavery admits he would have taken top spot 'all day long', but believes going up via the play-offs will create a real 'buzz' around Latimer Park.

It is anticipated a crowd of more than 2,000 will pile through the turnstiles for Wednesday night's semi-final against an in-form Harborough Town (ko 7.45pm).

And due to the fact they finished the season as runners-up, the Poppies know that if they can get through to Monday's final, that match against either AFC Telford United or Halesowen Town will also be on home soil.

And Lavery says he and his players are looking forward to the test that awaits.

"The 42 games have gone now and I can't change that," said the Poppues boss.

"If I could change things I would, but I can't, and it is all about the play-offs now.

"I always think winning via the play-offs is better than going up automatic because there is a buzz about the place.

"I would obviously have taken automatic all day long, but it is the play-offs now and it is what it is.

"It is another game of football or two, and both ties will be at home if we can get through the first one, so I am looking forward to it."

The Poppies will go into Wednesday's match in good form, having lost just one of theit past 13 matches, although they did win only six of those.

Harborough are also in good shape, having lost just two of their 21 league matches from Christmas onwards, with that run including a 2-1 home win over the Poppies on New Year's Day.

The two sides met at Latimer Park way back on August 26, with the match ending 1-1.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short