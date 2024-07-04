Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery has abeen a very busy man over the summer (PIcture: Peter Short)

​​Boss Richard Lavery says he is pleased with the progress he is making in his rebuild of the Kettering Town squad ahead of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign.

A much-changed Poppies squad returned for pre-season training at Latimer Park last week, and on Saturday the team play their first friendly when they travel to Melton Town.

Any Kettering fans going to the game may find themselves wondering exactly who is who, as boss Lavery is set to field a team that will mainly be a mixture of trialists and new signings.

The latest new recruit at the Poppies is striker Remaye Campbell who has signed from Basford United, and he joins the likes of Wes York, Sidik Atcha, Isiah Noel-Williams, Tyree Wilson, Connor Johnson, Ben Hart and Andi Thanoj to have signed up for Lavery's Latimer Park revolution.

Lavery promised plenty of changes at the end of last season.

Having joined the club from AFC Quorn in February, Lavery did the job he was tasked with as he saved Kettering from relegation, but it was clear he wasn't happy with the squad of players he inherited.

"I had to change things, so I have brought a whole new bunch of players in apart from probably three or four," Lavery told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

"Up to now it is looking good."

And looking ahead to the Melton trip, Lavery admitted: "It is a chance to look at the trialists really.

"I think there were 27 there at training and we are missing probably five or six, so I have got more than 30 players.

"I will use the Melton game as a bit of a trialist game to look at players and then see if I make my mind up after that. I am not too bothered about the result, it is all about looking at players."

Lavery has been very active in trying to tempt players to Latimer Park, and says he has spoken to more than 100 potential signings.

"I have had five weeks and I thought it would be easy to bring players to Kettering, but obviously there are so many teams out there and the division is strong," admitted Lavery.

"I have spoken to well over 100 players, and there will be more coming in and more going out before the season starts. It is a big job, but it is a job I am willing to do."

That being the case, with the signings he has already made, Lavery is confident he has a strong foundation to build on.

"The spine of the team is looking really good, and obviously I am going to add a couple more," he said.

"If other players become available then I will talk to them, but at the minute I am more than happy with how it's going.

"The lads here are fit and hungry, and that's what I am all about.

"I need my team, especially here at Latimer Park, to be fit and hungry and the supporters want that.

"They will see a totally different team to last season.

"There is a lot of energy in the team, with quality as well, and that's all I ask for.