Lavery in confident mood as Poppies eye top-spot return in St Ives showdown

Boss Richard Lavery says if Kettering Town do not get promoted this season, it will not be 'for the lack of trying' - but he is still confident the Poppies will be celebrating Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title success at the end of April.

Kettering face a huge clash with St Ives Town at Latimer Park on Saturday, as they know a win will see them leapfrog Bedford Town and regain top spot with just nine matches remaining.

The Poppies go into the game in confident mood, having recorded back-to-back victories, winning 2-0 at Leiston Town on Saturday and then coming back from a goal down to beat Alvechurch 2-1 on Tuesday night.

And Lavery is hoping those wins will have eased the nerves of those among the Kettering faithful who were getting a little edgy after a stuttering start to 2025, that saw the Poppies lose five times in eight matches and slip from top to fourth.

But a win over St Ives this weekend will see them go a point clear at the top, and with a game in hand as well, and Lavery is delighted to see his team back on track.

"A few weeks ago everybody was panicking weren't they?," said Lavery. "I knew it was in our hands, and I am not saying we are going to go and win the league, but it is in our hands.

"We are second, we are two points Bedford with two games in hand, so if we get a result on Saturday we will be sitting top.

"Some of the fans are panicking, some are not happy, but I have said it from the start, stay with us until the end of the season and let's see what happens.

"I believe in my own ability, and I have never doubted it.

"You will always get your handful of fans who aren't happy no matter what you do, but I don't buy into that.

"I don't go on social media, but I do hear what is said and I am not stupid.

"I love nights like Tuesday, and I love winning games of football.

"I work really hard behind the scenes to make this work, to put everything right on the football pitch, and if we don't get promoted it won't be for the lack of trying.

"All of us in that dressing room are trying really hard to get promotion.

"Listen, we have got 10 games to go, can we do it? I still believe we can."

The Poppies do have some injury concerns going into the weekend, with Aaron Powell, Jonny Edwards and Devon Kelly-Evans all set to miss out.

Kettering midfielder Luca Miller is currently on loan at St Ives, but Lavery confirmed he will not be be able to play against his parent club on Saturday.

