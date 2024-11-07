Lavery hopeful Kettering Town's FA Cup clash with Doncaster will be a TV pick
The Poppies wowed the nation on Saturday night when they travelled to Sixfields and pulled off one of the shocks of the round when beating county rivals and league one outfit Northampton Town 2-1 after extra-time.
The match was shown live on BBC2, with strikes from Luca Miller and Nile Ranger ensuring Kettering fought back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to book their place in the next round.
The Poppies' reward for the win over the Cobblers was a home date with league two high-flyers Rovers, and Lavery thinks the BBC and ITV will be fighting over the right to rock up at Latimer Park in the hope of another potential giant-killing.
"I think there is a massive chance it could be a TV game," said Lavery.
"You look at it, and there is what we did in the last round, and with us being at home as well - there is a banana skin there again isn't there?"
Southern League Premier Central leaders Poppies will once again go into the clash against Donny as underdogs, with three divisions and 68 places separating the sides.
The Poppies received a fee reported to be £50,000 for the clash with the Cobblers being televised, and they can expect the same again in the Doncaster match is picked out.
The match will be the first time that Latimer Park will have hosted Football League opposition in a competitive fixture, with the tie scheduled to be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.