Richard Lavery issues instructions from the sideline (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery is already looking to the future after Kettering Town wrapped up their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign with a 1-0 win over Coalville Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Norwich City loanee Michael Reindorf was the match winner, netting the only goal on 35 minutes in front of a crowd of 754.

The result means the Poppies finish what has been a troubled season well clear of the relegation zone, something that wasn’t guaranteed when Lavery took the reins in the middle of February.

Michael Reindorf celebrates his match-winning strike on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

But the former AFC Quorn boss did the business, guiding the team to six wins and three draws from their final 13 matches to pull away from the bottom four.

"I have come in to keep us up and have done that,” said Lavery.

"My start was really good, and we have had six or seven games where we have won at home, but there was just the middle bit where we lost and drew a couple I was disappointed with, because I want to win every game.

"That's not achievable of course, so I am beating myself up a little bit about those three or four results, but my job was to keep us up, we have done that, and now we can start planning for next year."

Kelvin Langmead shields the ball during Kettering's 1-0 win over Coalville Town (Picture: Peter Short)

What those plans are will be kept under wraps for now as Kettering still have the NFA Hillier Senior Cup Final to play next Tuesday (April 30) when they take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Sixfields.

"Everybody knows I am going to be bringing new players in, as we can't go with the same team after what has happened this season,” said Lavery.

"I won't be saying who I am going to retain, because we have a game left, so I will do it the right way.

"I will be speaking to the players over the next couple of weeks, and also speaking to the players that I want to bring to the club, but I don't have any news yet."

Kettering go close to a second goal (Picture: Peter Short)

And on next Tuesday’s cup final at the home of the Cobblers, he added: "For Kettering and Rushden it is a massive derby, so we have got to go Northampton and lift the cup.

"I know they are fighting for survival, but we want to go there and win it.

"I know the fans will turn out there in numbers and hopefully we will grab some silverware."

