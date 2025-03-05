Lavery hails ‘nightmare’ front two as Poppies sink Alvechurch to boost title hopes

Richard Lavery celebrates with the Kettering fans after Tuesday night's win over Alvechurch

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery hailed the impact of 'nightmare' frontrunners Isiah Noel-Williams and Wes York after the pair scored the goals that secured a crucial 2-1 win over Alvechurch on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win saw Poppies move up to second and to within two points of leaders Bedford Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, and they know a win over St Ives at Latimer Park this Saturday will see them return to top of the table.

Things didn't start off going to plan on Tuesday, as Alvechurch took an early lead, but York levelled the scores 10 minutes into the second half, with Noel-Williams then drilling home the winner 15 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Jonny Edwards injured and Nile Ranger on the bench, the pair were utilised in more attacking roles by Lavery, and he was delighted with their performances.

"Isiah is a handful, I call him Forrest Gump!," said Lavery. "He just doesn't stop running and he causes so many problems, which is why I put him up top.

"He causes mayhem, and I was even going to start him up front, but we started with Wes up there and then switched them in the second half.

"Wes is the same, they are just quick and they get in behind teams and for a defender it is a nightmare trying to mark pace, it is hard.

"They were both superb."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back on the game, Lavery admitted the first-half performance wasn't up to scratch, but he hailed his players for their 'unbelievable' response after the break.

"In the first half, we have gone 1-0 down and they have had one shot, but we have probably only had one as well," said the Poppies boss.

"I said they were a threat from set-pieces and that's how they scored. They are a big, physical side and they won the battle in the first half.

"In the second half I thought we were unbelievable in all areas of the park, and we scored two great goals. Isiah and Wes ran their socks off up front for, and respect to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half we got the ball down and played football, and they couldn't live with us, we dominated and we deserved the win.

"We didn't create a lot in the first half, but in the second we have.

"I wasn't happy at half-time, but they rolled their sleeves up and gave it a right go, so fair play to them."

The Poppies are two points behind top dogs Bedford with two games in hand.

Kettering host St Ives on Saturday (ko 3pm) and if they win they will go top, as Bedford do not have a game.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short