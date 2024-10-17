Lavery hails 'class draw' as Kettering Town book FA Cup date at county rivals Cobblers

Poppies boss Richard Lavery was all smiles after the FA Cup win over Farsley Celtic (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery has labelled Kettering Town's FA Cup first round trip to Northampton Town as being 'a class draw' for his club.

The Poppies will make the short trip down the A43 to Sixfields on the first weekend in November, having booked their place in the first round proper with Saturday's excellent 2-1 win at National League North Farsley Celtic.

Their reward for that effort in Monday night's draw, which was shown live on BBC2, was a derby date against the Cobblers.

And Lavery was very happy for the Poppies officials and supporters, stating: "It is a class draw.

"For the club and for the fans it is the ideal game isn't it? I am buzzing for the club.

"I was not bothered about who we play, but I just want a good day out and hopefully we can get through to the next round.

"I know they are loads of leagues above us, but it is cup football and you never know what might happen do you?"

The Cobblers are currently fifth bottom in Sky Bet League One, and sit 77 places above Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central high-flyers Poppies on the football pyramid.

Kettering will go into what is sure to be a sell-out occasion as big underdogs, but Lavery knows there is always the chance that he and his players could prevail.

"Northampton are a Football League outfit, and they should be far fitter, stronger and more powerful than us," he said.

"But there have been upsets in the past and you just never know?

"It is a day to look forward to, but in the meantime we have a couple of league games before then, so I will keep my feet firmly on the ground."

The Poppies face two home league games in the space of four days.

On Saturday they host AFC Sudbury (3pm), and then next Tuesday the visitors to Latimer Park are Stourbridge (7.45pm)

