Lavery delighted as revitalised Poppies sink Bishop's Stortford to rise to second

Nile Ranger was on target for Kettering Town as they won 2-0 at Bishop's Stortford on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

"We looked like the Kettering of old..."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Richard Lavery was delighted with Kettering Town's performance as they claimed a crucial 2-0 win at Bishop's Stortford to breathe life into their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title challenge on Saturday.

The Poppies claimed a deserved victory thanks to a penalty from Nile Ranger and a superb strike from substitute Terell Pennant, and the win lifts them back up to second in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They leapfrogged AFC Telford United and Halesowen Town, who both drew, and stayed three points adrift of leaders Bedford Town, who fought back from 2-0 down to triumph 3-2 at Lowestoft Town, with the prolific Leon Lobjoit netting a last-gasp winner.

With three games of the season remaining, there is still all to play for, and Lavery was a happy man after Saturday's win in Essex.

"We've kept a clean sheet away from home and scored two goals as well, against a decent outfit," Lavery told Kettering Town's YouTube channel.

"I thought they were a good side. They play quite direct and are a handful, and going in at 0-0 at half-time I would have probably taken that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half we have had the better of the game, and we have deserved the three points.

"I can't fault anybody as we have really put a shift in. We looked like the Kettering of old, from the first half of the season.

"I asked them the question before the game, 'can you get back to those levels?' I think they have answered that question and they have done that.

"We needed that second goal. If it stays at 1-0 then they start loading everything and you are on a bit of a tightrope, but when you get that second it gives you a cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't scored two goals for a while now, and that is the icing on the cake of a good team performance."

The Poppies now have a free week before they host 11th-placed Royston Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

"I am not going to get carried away, because that win was long overdue after we have had a few iffy results, with draws and what have you," added Lavery.

"But fair play to the lads, they have delivered in this game and we have to go to on to next week now and hopefully deliver again."