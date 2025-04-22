Lavery delighted as Poppies take the title race to the final game of the season
Thanks to their hard-fought 1-0 Easter Monday win relegated Biggleswade, Kettering Town go into their final match of the season against Banbury United on Saturday still with a chance of clinching the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.
Leaders Bedford Town are very much the favourites as they sit three points clear, and they know a point from their final day home date against ninth-placed Stourbridge will be enough to guarantee top spot and automatic promotion.
But if they were to lose, and the Poppies beat Banbury, then it will be Richard Lavery and his players who will be celebrating title glory thanks to their superior goal difference.
Kettering have won their past three games to stay in title touch, with Jonny Edwards' late goal enough to see off Biggleswade last weekend, and Lavery was delighted.
"It was 1-0 again, the best result in football if it's on your side," said the Poppies boss.
"The first half wasn't good, but in the second half we dominated the game and probably should have scored three or four.
"It was a great finish by Jonny for the one, and I wouldn't say we were then holding on but it was a tight affair.
"We got the three points though and that's all we needed to take it to the last game of the season.
"I have been saying in weeks gone by that I thought it would go to the last game of the season, and we have to win and Bedford have to lose.
"Let's see what happens."
The Poppies still need a point to mathematically guarantee the runners-up spot, but in effect have already done enough, and a second place finish will ensure a home semi-final in the play-offs next week, as well as a home game in the final if they were to get there.
"I am happy, and we are now guaranteed second spot," said Lavery.
"I have said before, my goal was the play-offs although I wanted automatic promotion, and that is still there.
"It is out of our hands, but we are still taking it to the last game of the season and you never know what could happen.
"There will be a bit of nerves, and hopefully the nerves affect Bedford and not us, but we will see what happens."
Quotes courtesy of Peter Short
