Lavery delight as he adds two midfielders to squad ahead of Stourbridge trip

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery has spoken of his delight at the signing of attacking midfield duo Kyle Storer and Sam McLintock.

The pair put pen to paper on deals at Latimer Park on Friday, and are set to feature for the Poppies in their crucial Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central trip to Stourbridge on Saturday.

Storer, who is 37, joins from promotion rivals AFC Telford United, and has also previously played for the likes of Bedworth United, Tamworth, Hinckley United, Kidderminster Harriers, Wrexham, Cheltenham Town and Nuneaton Borough, where he was player-manager.

McLintock joins from Vanarama National League side Rushall Olympic.

The 24-year-old also played for the likes of Rugby Town, Atherstone Town, AFC Telford United, FC Halifax Town and Boston United.

“I am delighted to get both Kyle and Sam over the line," said Lavery.

"Kyle will bring in leadership qualities and support on and off the pitch, and is someone I have previously played with (in my latter years) and have known for some time.

"Sam is a high calibre player who will bring a different dimension to the club.

"They are players who are very experienced and will be huge assets to the club giving us competition for places.

"Both players will be available for our trip on Saturday to Stourbridge."

Going through the exit door at Latimer Park, for now, is midfielder Luca Miller.

The 19-year-old has joined fellow Premier Central outfit St Ives Town on loan, with the club stressing the move is purely so Miller can get more game time.