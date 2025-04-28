Lavery congratulates champions Bedford Town as Poppies fall short and head into play-offs

Action from Kettering Town's 2-2 draw with Banbury United (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery offered his congratulations to rivals Bedford Town after they secured the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies had gone into the final day hoping the footballing gods would smile on them, as they needed to win their final game against Banbury United at Latimer Park, and hope the Eagles would lose at home to Stourbridge.

But Lee Bircham's side held their nerve to score a goal in each half on their way to a 2-0 victory that ensured they are champions and will be playing in the Vanarama National League North next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Kettering, they were doing their bit as they led 2-1 at half-time, but as news filtered through from the New Eyrie that Bedford had gone 2-0 ahead, the Latimer Park bubble burst, with Banbury taking advantage to score a late equaliser.

Nile Ranger is helped to his feet (Picture: Peter Short)

It was a bitter pill for the Poppies to swallow as they were condemned to a runners-up finish and the play-offs, but Lavery congratulated the Eagles.

"The best team over 42 games wins the league, and Bedford are the best team over 42 matches," said the Poppies.

"We are the second best, so fair play to them, well done to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering had looked like title favourites for much of the season, but a run of six matches without a win at the turn of the year hit their momentum, and then another run of just one win in six from early March - when they dropped 11 points out of a possible 18 - proved to be their downfall.

Devon Kelly-Evans on the ball for the Poppies against Banbury United (Picture: Peter Short)

Looking back at the draw with Banbury, Lavery said: "The second half petered out didn't it?

"I knew the Bedford score and they were 2-0 up, so I knew we weren't getting back into it - they weren't going to concede three.

"So I made the five changes, and that is probably what caused their goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first half I thought we started well, and then they go and score with their first opportunity.

Banbury's Tai Fleming enjoys his late equaliser (Picture: Peter Short)

"We have done well to get back in the game and to go 2-1 up, but the second half was a bit flat. I then had one eye on Wednesday, of course I did.

"People might wonder why I made changes, but real football people and supporters will know why I made those changes."

Kettering Town will now host Harborough Town in the play-off semi-final at Latimer Park on Wednesday night (ko 7.45pm), and if they win that will entertain either AFC Telford United or Halesowen Town in the final on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5, ko 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough secured fifth place with a 5-1 win at AFC Sudbury on Saturday and are the form team in the division, having won 14 and drawn five of their past 21 matches.

The Bees drew 1-1 at Latimer Park way back in August, and then beat the Poppies 2-1 on their own turf on New Year's Day.

Tickets for the semi-final are available now, with details here https://www.ketteringtownfc.com/harborough-town-playoff-ticket-information/

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short