Lavery confident 'great player' Stohrer will step up in Kelly-Evans' absence
Kelly-Evans misses Sunday's high noon showdown with the Sky Bet League Two high-flyers, as he sits out the second game of a three-match ban for his needless sending off in the dying seconds of the recent 2-2 draw with Bedford Town.
That is a big blow for Poppies boss Lavery, as Kelly-Evans is one of his key men, pulling the strings in the centre of midfield.
Kelly-Evans was the outstanding player as Kettering won 2-1 at league one neighbours Northampton Town in the first round and will be a big miss, but Lavery has 100 per cent confidence in Stohrer filling his shoes this weekend, just as he did in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leiston.
"It is a big loss because Kelly has been class all season," said Lavery.
"He is gutted more than anybody and will be a massive loss for us, but Gaz Stohrer comes in and he is a great player.
"Gaz knows the pitch, he knows how to play it, so it is not a problem and won't be an issue for us.
"We have a good squad and this is when the squad comes into it."
Aside from Kelly-Evans' suspension, Lavery is hoping to have a fully-fit squad to choose from for the visit of Grant McCann's side.
