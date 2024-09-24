Lavery calls on supporters to get behind high-flying Poppies as leaders come to town

Kettering Town fans have been turning up at Latimer Park in their numbers so far this season (PIcture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery is calling for the Kettering Town supporters to get to Latimer Park in their numbers for Tuesday night's big clash with Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central leaders Stamford (ko 7.45pm).

Despite the heavy rains that have hammered Northamptonshire for the past two or three days, the club have posted on social media that Tuesday's clash at Latimer Park is ON - and that the surface is 'pitch perfect'.

The high-flying Poppies are averaging around the 1,000 mark for home attendances this season, but Lavery knows there is the potential for more, and he is hoping to see a big crowd on Tuesday night.

"I have been here five years ago when we were pulling 2,500 on New Year's Day or Boxing Day against Rushden & Diamonds," Lavery told Kettering Town's YouTube channel.

"The fans are great but I would love to see a few more through the gate, so can we get a few more on Tuesday?"

Kettering were in great form on Saturday as they hammered Lowestoft Town 4-1 to move up to fourth in the table, and the Poppies boss felt it was a result that has been on the cards for a few weeks.

"The goals have been coming, as we have been sloppy in the final third for a few weeks, having had all the possession in the games we have played in," said Lavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has just been that final third and the killer instinct around the box, but on Saturday it was good and hopefully we can go and get a couple more on Tuesday."

A win on Tuesday would see the Poppies move to within a point of Stamford and with a game in hand as well.

A key man for the Poppies closing that gap will be striker Nile Ranger, who scored his second goal for the club against Lowestoft, and Lavery feels the former Newcastle United man is getting back to his best.

"That was his best game by a country mile," said Lavery.

"That was his third game and in his first two he has done okay, but from somebody like him I expect more than okay, and I thought on Saturday he came to the fore and was good.

"He led the front line really well."

New signing Marvin Sordell could be in line for his first Poppies appearance on Tuesday night, the 33-year-old having come out of retirement to sign on at Latimer Park.