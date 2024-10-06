Lavery blasts Poppies performance as they lose to Gainsborough and crash out of FA Trophy

Bruno Andrade was sent off in the second half of Kettering's 2-0 defeat to Gainsborough Trinity (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery declared Kettering's performance as the ‘worst since I've been here’ after watching his side fall at the first hurdle in this season's FA Trophy, losing 2-0 at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

On the other side of the fence, Gainsborough manager Russ Wilcox stated at full time that it was "probably our most complete performance of the season" after watching his Trinity side out muscle and out play their hosts.

Two very contrasting but accurate statements from managers who have different ambitions for the season.

Lavery admitted post-match that if he had to lose a game then it had to be this one, choosing to leave out Isiah Noel-Williams, Nile Ranger and Connor Johnson from the starting XI - with one eye firmly on Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Farsley Celtic.

Lewis Butroid doubles Gainsborough's lead (Picture: Peter Short)

But with that being said there should still have been enough quality to at least make this a contest, especially from several fringe players desperate to show what they can do.

Latimer Park has become a bit of a fortress of late, but Gainsborough took up their challenge with great skill to deny Kettering possession of the ball and ultimately time in the final third.

They won every 50-50 ball and harried any red shirt with the ball at their feet.

Gainsborough came out of the traps quicker and deservedly took the lead after just 13 minutes.

Declan Howe opens the scoring for Gainsborough at Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

Declan Howe, who was a constant thorn in Kettering defence's side, slipped past the last defender before lofting the ball over the onrushing Dan Jezeph.

Ashley Jackson should have went further ahead seven minutes later, after finding himself in acres of space after a corner but could only blast the ball well wide of the post.

Whilst Howe eased past Sidik Atcha again but this time his shot was blocked by Jezeph.

It took 30 minutes for Kettering to register their first genuine effort when Wes York's header from a Dan Jarvis cross inched past the post.

Five minutes later and the scoreline was doubled in controversial fashion. The linesman clearly flagged for an offside decision but no whistle came and a napping Kettering did not clear their lines, allowing Lewis Butroid to nip in round the back and tap home into an empty net.

York had Kettering's best opportunity of the second half just five minutes after the restart.

Teaming up again with Jarvis he repeated the same result as his first header - this time hitting the side netting.

Howe continued to run Kettering's defence ragged, with the linesman flag coming to the hosts’ aid on several occasions.

And when he was through on goal, Lewis White's last ditch tackle denied the number 10.

Bruno Andrade recklessly ended any comeback hopes with 26 minutes to go after taking exception to a Bailey Conway tackle.

He ran straight up to the midfielder and motioning his head towards Conway giving referee Lewis Smith no choice but to show a straight red.

With the result all but sealed Trinity saw out the game with much professionalism.

Kettering threw on Ranger in a last desperate attempt but the damage was already done and the majority of the 954 crowd hoping that this blip won't be repeated any time soon!