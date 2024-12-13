​Lavery admits Poppies squad players failed to take their big chance

Luca Miller started in the 2-1 defeat at Barwell (Picture: Peter Short)

​Richard Lavery says some of his squad players failed to take their big chance to shine in Kettering Town's 2-1 Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central defeat at Barwell on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing a clutch of key players through injury and suspension, Lavery utilised his squad in Leicestershire, with the likes of Bruno Andrade, Luca Miller and Dan Jarvis handed starts.

But after the loss, Lavery admitted he could again be ringing the changes for Saturday's Latimer Park date with Bishop's Stortford (ko 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if players took their chance to impress, Lavery said: "I am always honest, and no they didn't, not really.

"They are good footballers and that pitch should have suited them, but we didn't get on the ball, didn't create anything.

"When you are a player and get an opportunity you have to take it, you have to show me something that you want to be here and it is up to me to make changes.

"Listen, I have a great squad but I might need to tweak things here and there. I said to a few of the lads after the game, you have had an opportunity and you haven't taken it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So don't come complaining when you are on the bench again, because you have to take your chance when it comes.

"There are a lot of lads there that have had to wait a long time to get minutes."

Kettering remain three points clear at the top ahead of Saturday’s date with a Bishop’s Stortford team sitting 13th in the table, having won seven and lost eight of their 18 league games this season.

There will be a welcome return for midfielder Devon Kelly-Evans this weekend following his three-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lavery does have concerns over several players who are struggling with injuries, including right-back Ben Hart and midfielder Andi Thanoj, while Lewis White had to attend hospital following Monday’s defeat with a suspected concussion.

"We missed Ben Hart, although I thought Wes (York) did well filling in at right back, as Wes is Wes and never lets you down,” said Lavery.

"But I did feel we missed a few players on Monday, with Thanoj being injured as well.

"We had key players taken out, with three or four starters missing. That is not ideal, but the squad is the squad and it should be capable of going and beating Barwell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies received a boost on Tuesday night when second-placed Halesowen Town missed the chance to go level on points at the top as they were beaten 1-0 at Royston Town.

That meant Lavery’s side stayed three points clear, and they now have a game in hand.