Kettering Town's players celebrate Dan Jarvis's late equalser against Bromsgrove Sporting (Picture: Peter Short)

Dan Jarvis popped up with the equaliser three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game, and the result keeps the Poppies’ mini-revival going and sees them creep five points clear of the relegation zone.

Sporting were immediately on the front foot and took just four minutes to take the lead when the brilliantly named Prince Henry was allowed to turn on a sixpence inside the area despite George Forsyth and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner putting pressure on the striker.

Henry wriggled away and poked home beyond the hand of goalkeeper Daniel Jezeph.

Poppies go close in the draw with Bromsgrove (Picture: Peter Short)

Connor Tee was a handful for the Kettering defence the entire half and was allowed to shoot twice on seven and nine minutes - the first going just wide and the second into the hands of a grateful Jezeph.

The Poppies just weren't at the races at this stage and were shadows of the side that were so in control in Saturday’s 1— win at Hitchin.

Rowe-Turner couldn't quite get a toenail on the end of a cross on 28 minutes which was Kettering's best attack to that point.

Jezeph was called into action moments later with an incredible save from Luke Rowe's header - the resulting corner went agonisingly wide off the head of Vladimiro Pais.

Tyrone Lewthwaite battles for possession (Picture: Peter Short)

After the resumption the Poppies found a little more purpose with their attacks. Rhys Sharpe stung the hands of Oliver Taylor in the Bromsgrove goal with a fierce shot on 48 minutes.

Soon after and the first controversy of the match when a free kick was turned in by Bruno Andrade who was adjudged to be offside despite the ball clearly coming off a green shirt first.

On 55 Kettering missed another glorious opportunity with first Ben Toseland missing from four yards and the ricochet fell to Ty Lewthwaite who headed over just inches away.

Now on the front foot changes were made, with Jarvis and Tom Scott sent on to keep the impetus high.

Scott drove into the box and shot low through the legs of two defenders on 85 minutes but straight at the hands of Taylor, and Lewthwaite on 88 minutes was just yards from goal but couldn't get the ball out of his feet and shot straight at Taylor.

Then came the deserved equalised three minutes into stoppage time when another driving run allowed Jarvis, hero of Saturday's Hitchin win, to lash the ball home through a sea of bodies.

There were still six additional minutes of stoppage time to play and the only team interested in winning was Kettering.

Referee David Nicholson missed a career-ending challenge on Lewis White just yards from him which sparked heated scenes.

Another deep cross evaded all red shirts right on the death to deny Kettering victory.