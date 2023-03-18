Ryan Wollacott’s goal six minutes from full-time condemned Diamonds to a ninth defeat in a row to leave them staring down the barrel and their fate could well be confirmed as early as Tuesday night when they head to Bromsgrove Sporting.

But boss Chris Nunn was, once again, left pleased with the “work-rate” of his young squad, despite another loss.

“It doesn’t feel great when you concede so late in the game but the boys’ work-rate was really good and we couldn’t quite see the game through,” Nunn said.

Chris Nunn

“Sneds (goalkeeper Dean Snedker) had to pull off two or three good saves but he’s capable of doing that.

“The attitude was brilliant but we fell six minutes short.

“We were trying to be brave in terms of our formation and we changed the wide men and we wanted to try to win the game. But it was hard for us to get out.

“We had moments but we sat a bit too deep. It’s a young side and we just couldn’t keep the ball.

“We got a bit tired and we were running around after the ball for the last 15 minutes.

“I still fancied us to go and nick one and we got into good positions without creating enough.

“We still lost and I am gutted about that but it’s where we are at the moment.”

The latest defeat has left Diamonds a massive 23 points adrift of safety with just nine games to go.