Late glory for Poppies, Diamonds and Doughboys in derby draw, Steelmen thrashed

Isiah Noel-Williams is all smiles after his late winner for Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

Isiah Noel-Williams rattled home an 89th-mnute winner as Kettering Town left it late to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Leiston at a rain-lashed Latimer Park on Saturday.

The Poppies looked to have given up two precious points as they conceded an equaliser 10 minutes from time,having led 1-0 from the 13th minute.

But Noel-Williams was in the right place at the right time to drill the ball into the net after Ben Hart's shot had been blocked.

Earlier, Jonny Edwards had fired the Poppies ahead, finishing off after being teed up by Tyree Wilson.

Leiston were second best in the first half, but improved after the break and will have felt they deserved their 80th-minute equaliser from George Quantrell, who calmly slotted home after going through one-on-one with Dan Jezeph.

The result sees Kettering maintain their four-point lead at the top over Halesowen, who were 3-1 winners against Biggleswade.

Derby day in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League ended with honours even as AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Wellingborough Town drew 1-1 at Hayden Road.

And that game was another that had some late drama.

Played in a strong wind and driving rain, Diamonds led thanks a goal a minute before the half-time break, Bleu Mcneil the scorer.

They held on to that lead until the 83rd minute, when the Doughboys levelled thanks to a an own goal, which was credited to Diamonds player-boss Michael Harriman.

The action didn't stop there though, as Rushden were then awarded a penalty with four minutes left on the clock, only for Doughboys keeper Dan Moore to make a brilliant save from Jamal Adams' spot-kick.

That meant the game ended all square, with Diamonds moving up to seventh in the table, and the Doughboys remaining 10th.

It proved to be a disastrous afternoon for Corby Town at Steel Park, as they were humbled 4-0 by Sporting Khalsa - who played for more than 80 minutes with just 10 men after Andrew Landell was red-carded early on.

Having a man less seemingly made no difference to the visitors, who were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Chay Tilt and Robbie Bunn, with Tilt adding two more to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

The loss was not how Gary Setchell would have wanted to mark his 700th match as a manager, and it was the Steelmen's second successive 4-0 defeat having lost by the same scoreline at Coleshill on Monday.

To make matters even more frustrating, it proved to be a real opportunity missed as leaders Quorn also dropped points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Darlaston, and third-placed Worcester City were beaten 3-0 at Bedworth United.