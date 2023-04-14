Last home game kicks off a busy final week of the season for Steelmen
Corby Town play their final home game of the season tomorrow (Saturday) to kick-off what has turned into a busy last week of the campaign.
The Steelmen’s hopes of finishing in the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands aren’t completely over, despite the damaging 4-0 defeat to Chasetown at Steel Park last Saturday.
Gary Setchell’s team are six points behind fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels, where they head to on the last day of the season, but now have a game in hand.
Corby had been due to play at strugglers Daventry Town on Easter Monday but the game was postponed following the arrival of travellers on the Elderstubbs site and, having been rearranged for Wednesday night, it was called off again this time due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Steelmen now take on St Neots Town at Steel Park this weekend before finally playing at Daventry next Tuesday evening before rounding off the campaign at Boldmere.