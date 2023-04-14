News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Last home game kicks off a busy final week of the season for Steelmen

Corby Town play their final home game of the season tomorrow (Saturday) to kick-off what has turned into a busy last week of the campaign.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read

The Steelmen’s hopes of finishing in the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands aren’t completely over, despite the damaging 4-0 defeat to Chasetown at Steel Park last Saturday.

Gary Setchell’s team are six points behind fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels, where they head to on the last day of the season, but now have a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corby had been due to play at strugglers Daventry Town on Easter Monday but the game was postponed following the arrival of travellers on the Elderstubbs site and, having been rearranged for Wednesday night, it was called off again this time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim DarrahCorby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah
Corby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah
Most Popular

The Steelmen now take on St Neots Town at Steel Park this weekend before finally playing at Daventry next Tuesday evening before rounding off the campaign at Boldmere.

Related topics:Corby