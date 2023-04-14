The Steelmen’s hopes of finishing in the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands aren’t completely over, despite the damaging 4-0 defeat to Chasetown at Steel Park last Saturday.

Gary Setchell’s team are six points behind fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels, where they head to on the last day of the season, but now have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby had been due to play at strugglers Daventry Town on Easter Monday but the game was postponed following the arrival of travellers on the Elderstubbs site and, having been rearranged for Wednesday night, it was called off again this time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell. Picture by Jim Darrah