Last-gasp Johnston strike seals dramatic win for Diamonds, but Corby are beaten

Ethan Johnston scored a dramatic late winner for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

The former Cobblers striker raced clear in the dying seconds and kept his composure to slot home a stunning winner, giving the Diamonds a second straight win, and moving them to within eight points of Northern Premier League Midlands Division safety.

Goalkeeper Ben Heath also played a starring role, as he produced a string of good saves and also crucially kept out a 61st-minute penalty.

"The emotion was crazy at the the end there," said assistant boss Tom Lorraine.

"That was a tough game. Sutton Coldfield are a good side but we matched them in every department across the pitch.

"We matched everything they did and more, we created opportunities throughout the game, but it just goes to show that what we are doing is working.

"We have picked up another clean sheet and when we do get that chance we are being clinical, and the feeling at the end there was superb."

A delighted Johnston said: "It has been a long time coming for me and the boys, but I am just so happy.

"It has been a tough season for the team and for me personally, because I haven't been doing as well as I can. I have high expectations of myself which I haven't been hitting.

"There is a real buzz in the changing room, and we all believe we can get out of this. It's about sticking together and fighting for every point."

Diamonds are back in action on Tuesday night when they host mid-table Boldmere St Michaels, and they know a win will see them move to within five points of 18th-placed Gresley Rovers.

Elsewhere in the Midlands Division, Corby Town were beaten 2-1 at home by Spalding United.

The title-chasing Tulips went ahead in the 68th minute through Sam Bennett, but the Steelmen looked like they would claim a share of the spoils when they equalised through Tristan Thompson-Matthews nine minutes later.

It wasn't to be for Gary Setchell's side though, as that man Bennett popped with a secong goal and what proved to be the winner in the 81st minute.

Corby remain 10th in the table, but they are now a massive 13 points adrift of the play-off places.