Last-gasp Edwards rescues Steelmen as Diamonds are denied FA Cup glory

Action from Corby Town's FA Cup draw with AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: David Tilley)

Spencer Edwards netted a dramatic last-gasp leveller to rescue Corby Town in their big FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round clash with AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Steel Park on Saturday.

Diamonds looked to be heading into the next round as they led 1-0 going into the ninth minute of stoppage time, Jamal Adams having netted a 58th-minute penalty.

But with just seconds remaining, Edwards met a superb Danny Gordon cross from the left at the far post and finished in style to square the match at 1-1 and set up a Tuesday night replay at Hayden Road (ko 7.45pm).

"It was scrappy, the pitch is like a road as we haven't had any rain for ages, and that probably suited them a little bit more, as they could put the ball in good areas and we were trying to play," Corby boss Gary Setchell told @corbytownfc

"You have to credit Rushden, they are a totally different animal to what they were last year. They work really, really hard and they have lumps all over the pitch and they did beat us up at times.

"But no complaints with anything, and we have to be better, and we have been better in pre-season.

"It was the first game, it was nervy, there was a massive crowd in and fair play to both sets of supporters for making it a really good occasion.

"That felt like a National League game, it was a really good atmosphere, and what we did on Saturday was what we didn't so last season.

"We stuck in there, we kept going, we didn't panic, didn't get too desperate.

"We kept trying to play and I think we deserved the draw. We probably didn't deserve to win, and Rushden probably didn't deserve to win, but when they concede in the 100th minute they will think they should have won.

"But I have learned a lot from this game, and I think it will be another classic cup tie on Tuesday."

Diamonds boss Michael Harriman told AFCRDTV: "It was a disappointed changing room because I think they were fantastic all game. To concede so late is heartbreaking, but we have to pick them up off the floor and go again on Tuesday.

"Overall though, the players were fantastic and it is exciting stuff with this team and what they can do.

"We said to the lads that this is a Corby team that is expected to be up the top of the league come the end of the season, so go and show what you think you should be challenging.

"This team can go places. It is about moulding them and developing them, but it is a good start."

Wellingborough Town also face a replay on Tuesday night after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sleaford Town at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

Jake Stone's side led through a 54th-minute strike from skipper Jack O'Connor, but they were pegged back by a Sleaford strike seven minutes from time and the two must do it all again at the home of the United Counties League Premier Division North side on Tuesday.