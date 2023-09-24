Kelvin Langmead runs away to celebrate after scoring Kettering Town's last-gasp leveller at Long Eaton on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Andy Leese's side have developed a habit of netting crucial goals in the dying moments, and they were at it again in Derbyshire on Saturday.

Central defender Kelvin Langmead was the last-gasp hero this time around, netting a stoppage time equaliser as the Poppies returned home with a share of the spoils, extending their unbeaten run to six matches in the process.

The match started well for the Poppies, who took a 10th-minute lead through in-form striker Tyrone Lewthwaite.

That was how the score remained at the half-time break, but things started to go awry on the restart.

Long Eaton, who went into the game with just three points from their opening eight matches, equalised 10 minutes into the second half, and then went ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Poppies were now under pressure, but that man Langmead came up with the goods, stabbing home his late, late equaliser to salvage a point.

The result leaves Leese's side just one place above the relegation zone, but they are only above the lone on goal difference from AFC Sudbury.

Kettering are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Hitchin Town in the league (ko 7.45pm).

Hitchin have enjoyed a good start to the season and currently sit eighth on 14 points. On Saturday they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Barwell.

The weekend was a free one for both Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.