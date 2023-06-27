The Poppies confirmed at the weekend that the experienced centre-half has agreed terms with the club as they prepare for a campaign in the Southern League Premier Central.

Langmead joins Gary Stohrer, Lewis White, Sam Bennett, Tyrone Lewthwaite and youngster Luca Miller in committing to Kettering for next season as Leese begins the task of assembling his first squad at Latimer Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Poppies boss was delighted to secure the services of 38-year-old Langmead, who was with Banbury United last season, who brings a wealth of experience with him.

Kelvin Langmead

“Kelvin is a pivotal first signing,” Leese said.

“He’s a very experienced player who has just done a season in the National League North and it’s a great acquisition and I am delighted with it.

“Losing Brad Gascoigne, we needed a replacement.

“As well as being a very good footballer, Kelvin brings other things.

“He is fairly local, he is a leader and he will drive the standards in the squad along with Gary Stohrer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is in great condition for his age and he brings that experience which we will need.

“I want to get the spine of the team sorted as quickly as I can and Kelvin will be a leader and a driving force for us.

“He reminds me of when I signed Darren Purse at Chesham United a number of years ago.

“I am absolutely delighted and there are lots of boxes being ticked with Kelvin joining us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies, meanwhile, have now officially confirmed their pre-season friendly programme for this summer.

The Kettering squad are due to report back for pre-season training on Thursday and will then head to Newport Pagnell Town for their first friendly next Tuesday night (July 4, 7.45pm).

The other confirmed friendlies are at Bedford Town on July 15 (3pm), Cogenhoe United on July 18 (7.45pm), Corby Town on July 22 (3pm) and Desborough Town on July 25 (7.45pm).