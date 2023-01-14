Lack of punch in attack is a problem for Setchell as Corby slip to defeat

The Northern Premier League Midlands clash only got the go ahead following an 11am pitch inspection and goals at the start of each half from Tom Waumsley and Daniel Cotton were enough to condemn the Steelmen to defeat.

And while Setchell had few complaints about the effort his team put in, he conceded the lack of chances created and goals is a problem he needs to sort out.

“We said in the dressing-room before the game, with this pitch and the way it is then it would probably be mistakes or a bit of brilliance that would create the goals,” the new Corby boss said.

Corby Town were beaten at Cambridge City

“We have made half a mistake when we’ve let the ball bounce but I feel our player was fouled. I don’t blame referees but I didn’t feel we got a lot off him today.

“The lad has tucked it away and that has put us on the back foot.

“The pleasing aspect is that we stayed in the game until half-time and we regrouped and we have made a mistake at the start of the second half.

“It was crying out for someone up top to occupy the centre-halves and I have had to throw a big carthorse centre-half in Kern (Miller) up the pitch and he was effective to a point, he gave them something to think about and we played a lot of the second half in their areas without really troubling them too much.

“At the minute, we’re struggling to create chances and score goals but luckily the defence is fairly solid and we have got alright legs in midfield and we have just got to be a little bit more ruthless at the top of the pitch.

“I have no complaints with the game going ahead or the pitch.

“I have got no complaints with the effort and desire the players put in.

“What I have got a concern with is the lack of quality. I don’t want to say it’s just at the top of the pitch and I am singling out the strikers but it’s a problem for us that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.”

The defeat left Corby seven points adrift of the play-off places.

And while he insists the Steelmen “won’t throw in the towel”, Setchell says he is looking forward to the overall challenge in front of him.

“I knew there was going to be a rebuilding job, if not this year then certainly for next year,” he added.

“It’s a difficult time of year to bring players in and the players here have earned the right.

“I have come in to get Corby to the level we feel they should be.

“I know I will get us to that level. I am not sure we can do it this season. I think there might be five, six or seven teams better than us.

“But what we will do is have a good look at these lads, we obviously won’t throw the towel in and they will have every opportunity to come on the journey with us next year, whatever level we are at.

“When I have been in at my previous clubs, you don’t automatically start on a winning run.

“I am under no illusions of the task ahead but I look forward to the challenge.

“I know Corby is a massive club, you look at the support today and they kept with us.

