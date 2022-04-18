Kidderminster Harriers 0 Kettering Town 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

The Kettering Town players applaud the travelling fans after the 0-0 draw at Kidderminster Harriers. Pictures by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse made changes after the Good Friday win over Gloucester City both in terms of shape and personnel with Callum Stead and Jack Smith restored to the starting line-up.

But the first half drifted by with little incident.

Kidderminster dominated possession with the Poppies struggling to keep the ball when they had it.

Man-of-the-match Jackson Smith holds on to the ball

However, they kept the hosts at bay with the closest they came being when Ashley Hemmings headed wide from an Omari Sterling cross while former Poppies loanee Sterling sent a swerving long-range effort wide just before the break.

Things livened up early in the second half and the hosts were out of luck when Alex Penny’s looping header from a Hemmings corner cannoned off the crossbar.

At the other end, Kettering threatened from a corner of their own when Connor Kennedy got on the end of Rhys Sharpe’s delivery but the Harriers defence cleared.

However, it was Kidderminster who continued to look the more likely and they had a huge chance when substitute Matty Stenson was sent clean through but Jackson Smith was equal to the final effort as he made a fine stop.

Jack Smith challenges for a high ball

And that was as close as Kidderminster would come as the Poppies defence continued to hold firm and secure an impressive point on the road, which was enough to take them back into the top seven goal difference.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes (sub Lowe, 90 mins), Bajrami, Penny, Richards; Carrington, Martin; Sterling, Austin, Hemmings; Freemantle (sub Stenson, 58 mins). Subs not used: Cameron, Montrose, White.

Kettering: Jackson Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Cooper, Brown; Stohrer, Jack Smith (sub C Smith, 79 mins), Sharpe; Kennedy, Crawford (sub Sheriff, 73 mins); Stead (sub Deacon, 73 mins). Subs not used: Davies, Milovanovic.

Referee: Dean Watson.

Bookings: Jack Smith (foul), Kennedy (dissent), Barrett, Sterling (both unsporting behaviour).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Jackson Smith - the Poppies goalkeeper was exemplary with his handling under a lot of pressure from Kidderminster. And the young loanee secured a point with an excellent second-half save from Matty Stenson.