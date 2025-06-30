Key midfielder York commits his future to Kettering Town

Wes York celebrates scoring for Kettering Town in their play-off final defeat to AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)

Wes York has signed a new contract to stay at Kettering Town.

One of the key players as the Poppies finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, York has agreed to stay on at Latimer Park under new boss Simon Hollyhead.

York was signed by former boss Richard Lavery last summer, making the move from Coalville Town, and he went on make 41 appearances, scoring seven goals along the way.

Key strikes from the midfielder were the first in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth qualifying round win at Farsley Celtic, and the goal that saw the Poppies go 2-1 ahead in the play-off final against AFC Telford United, a match Kettering would go on to lose 4-2.

A club statement read: "Ahead of the pre-season friendlies, Kettering Town are delighted to announce that Wes York is returning to the Poppies for the 2025/26 season.

"A firm fans' favourite and a valuable addition to Simon Hollyhead’s burgeoning first team squad, Wes is a combative midfielder who made his debut against Halesowen Town last season.

"Welcome back Wes, and we are looking forward to seeing you again in the black and red at Latimer Park."

York joins the likes of Kau Fifield, Lewis White, Callum Powell and Andi Thanoj in signing new deals at the club, and they join the clutch of new signings that have been made, as well as those who were retained from last season.

The new signings to come through the door so far are striker Leon Lobjoit, goalkeeper Paul White, central defender George Forsyth and winger Connor Stanley.

The Poppies play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday when they travel to Huntingdon Town (ko 3pm).

Huntingdon play in division one of the Spartan South Midlands League.